Dec 1 Texel Industries Ltd

* Allotted 4% cumulative redeemable preference shares aggregating to INR 30 million to Sky Point Technical Textile Pvt. Ltd Source text: [Texel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that in the Board Meeting dated November 25, 2016, the Company has allotted 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakh Nos.) 4% cumulative redeemable preference shares (preference shares redeemable at the end of 7 years from the date of issue) of Rs. 10/- each at par for a total amount aggregating to Rs. 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Only) to M/s. Sky Point Technical Textile Pvt. Ltd. (STTPL)]