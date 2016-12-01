Dec 1 Fitch:
* Fitch says gaming sectors in U.S. and Macau are on two
separate growth trajectories heading into 2017
* Has assigned stable rating and sector outlooks to gaming
sectors in U.S. and Macau
* Says in Singapore, gross gaming revenues will stall on
weakness in its VIP segment
* Forecasts Macau's gaming revenues will finish 2016 down 4%
before rebounding to mid-single-digit growth in 2017
* Macau gaming market appears poised for a long recovery,
while U.S. gaming market muddles along with flat revenues
* Says if casino gaming becomes legal, Japan would likely
have largest gaming market in APAC outside of Macau
* China's economic slowdown appears to be benign to tourism
throughout APAC, spurring casino developments in South Korea,
Vietnam, Philippines
