Dec 1 Fitch:

* Fitch says 2017 recovery expected to be weak for LATAM sovereigns amid subdued commodity prices

* Forecasts LATAM region to grow at an average 2% in 2017-18, compared with an average 4.1% during 2010-13

* Greater trade protectionism and tighter immigration controls following U.S. elections are downward risks for region

* Capacity of monetary policy to support growth remains limited in region, as central banks seek to consolidate current disinflation path