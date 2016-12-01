Dec 1 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Contemplated private placement
* Says has retained ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS as Joint-Lead Managers
and Joint Bookrunners to advise on and effect an undocumented private placement of up to NOK
equivalent of about $60 million, representing about 20% of outstanding shares in company
* Subscription price in private placement will be set at or close to market through an
accelerated bookbuilding process
* Private placement will be divided into a tranche 1 consisting of 67,600,000 new shares and
a tranche 2 consisting of an equal number of new shares
