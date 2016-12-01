Dec 1 Hexagon :
* Hexagon launches new financial plan at capital markets day
* Says new five-year financial plan stretching to 2021
* Says base case scenario: sales targets of 4.6 billion EUR
and EBIT margin of 27 percent
* Says sales target is built upon assumption that hexagon
achieves an average sales growth of 8 percent per year, whereof
approximately 5 percent is assumed to be organic growth
* Says opportunity case scenario: sales target of 5.1
billion EUR and EBIT margin of 28 percent
* Hexagon had sales of 2.3 billion euro and an EBIT margin
of 22.9 percent in the first nine months of 2016
* Says organic growth is to be reached through a combination
of new initiatives/applications and development of existing
portfolios, supported by higher sales growth of software and
solution-centric business
* Says board would like to reiterate its full support for
Ola Rollen to continue as president and CEO for Hexagon
following ongoing insider trading investigation
* Says our lawyers and independent legal experts in Norway
have now got opportunity to study prosecutor's complete material
of investigation
* Says their assessment stands firm - allegations against
Ola Rollen are meritless and he should therefore be completely
cleared of charges
* Hexagon shares little changed after release, down 1.8
percent by 1440 GMT
(Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)