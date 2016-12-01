Dec 1 Dollar General Corp
* CEO on conf call - Q3 comparable sales hurt by softer
customer traffic
* CEO - estimate combined headwinds from average unit
retail price deflation and reduction in SNAP benefits hurt Q3
same-store sales by 150 -175 basis pts, Q2 by 100-115 basis pts
* Proactive pricing actions were implemented selectively
across about 17% of store base and on about 450 items
* CEO - "while these investments (proactive pricing
actions) take time to deliver the full impact, seeing expected
improvements in transactions, units and weekly same-store sales
across vast majority of stores where we've made these
investments."
* CEO - "we invested in incremental promotional activity to
drive traffic, although results were mixed and did not meet our
overall expectations"
* CEO - "as we moved through Q3, became apparent that our
incremental actions would not be able to overcome the decline in
traffic ...requiring greater-than-anticipated markdowns to move
through inventory"
* CEO - plan about 1,000 new store openings in 2017
* CEO - "clearly, our consumers' budgets are pinched"
* CEO - "the cumulative effect of macroeconomic factors
such as reduction of snap participation and benefit levels and
increased housing and healthcare expenses appear to have taken a
noticeable toll on (consumer) spending"
* CEO - states which've seen SNAP reductions have seen
comps go down by about 100 basis points
* CEO - states which've seen SNAP reductions are
approximately 100 basis points worse in comparable sales
Further company coverage: