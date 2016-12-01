Dec 1 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar - "encouraged by potential of U.S.
infrastructure bill, tax reform, smart regulation, commodity
prices and the recent OPEC announcement"
* On track for over $2 billion of period and variable cost
reduction for the FY 2016
* FY 2017 Thomson First Call consensus estimates of EPS of
$3.25 on $38 billion sales is "too optimistic considering
expected headwinds"
* Thomson First Call consensus estimate of $38 billion in FY
2017 sales and revenue is "reasonable midpoint expectation"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $38.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oil prices remain "volatile and not high enough to drive
substantial investment" in 2017
* 2017 outlook for construction in China "generally
positive" but dependent on continued government support for
growth
* Economic growth in Europe, and impact of Brexit on growth
is a concern
* Potential infrastructure bill in U.S. a positive, but
little impact expected in 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2gDoBbp
