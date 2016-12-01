Dec 1 Molecular Medicine SpA (MolMed) :
* Signs term sheet with Megapharm Ltd defining main terms
and conditions for supply, registration, promotion and
distribution of Zalmoxis in Israel
* Zalmoxis is conditionally authorized by the European
Commission for adult patients affected by leukemia or other
high-risk hematological malignancies
* Within April 30, 2017, the terms contained in agreement to
be incorporated into a definitive contract, pursuant to which
Megapharm Ltd will be appointed by MolMed SpA as the exclusive
licensee, under certain terms and conditions, to market, sell
and distribute Zalmoxis in Israel
