Dec 1 Molecular Medicine SpA (MolMed) :

* Signs term sheet with Megapharm Ltd defining main terms and conditions for supply, registration, promotion and distribution of Zalmoxis in Israel

* Zalmoxis is conditionally authorized by the European Commission for adult patients affected by leukemia or other high-risk hematological malignancies

* Within April 30, 2017, the terms contained in agreement to be incorporated into a definitive contract, pursuant to which Megapharm Ltd will be appointed by MolMed SpA as the exclusive licensee, under certain terms and conditions, to market, sell and distribute Zalmoxis in Israel

