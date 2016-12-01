Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo & Co approved changes to company's
non-employee director compensation program effective October 12,
2016 - SEC filing
* Changes provide for a $250,000 annual retainer for
company's independent chairman
* Changes provide for a $100,000 annual retainer for
independent vice chairman
* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that
board shall annually elect chairman from among its independent
directors
* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that
board may elect one of its independent directors as vice
chairman
* Incorporated certain conforming changes throughout by-laws
to remove references to lead director role
