Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo & Co approved changes to company's non-employee director compensation program effective October 12, 2016 - SEC filing

* Changes provide for a $250,000 annual retainer for company's independent chairman

* Changes provide for a $100,000 annual retainer for independent vice chairman

* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that board shall annually elect chairman from among its independent directors

* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that board may elect one of its independent directors as vice chairman

* Incorporated certain conforming changes throughout by-laws to remove references to lead director role