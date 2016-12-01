Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Flex Ltd
* Flex ltd - on november 30 entered into a $700 million term loan agreement
* Flex ltd - term loan agreement consists of a $700 million term loan facility that matures on november 30, 2021
* Flex ltd - agreement permits company to add one or more incremental term loan facilities in an aggregate amount not to exceed $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".