Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Unit Loyaltyone announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy
* Alliance Data Systems - LoyaltyOne will reassess accounting estimates regarding breakage, or those air miles reward miles not expected to be redeemed
* Alliance Data Systems - Expected that LoyaltyOne will incur a one-time charge as a result of cancellation of expiry policy
* One-Time charge likely be recorded as a reduction of revenue in 2016
* LoyaltyOne anticipates amount of expected charge to be between usd $180 million and $250 million Source text: [bit.ly/2gEE2zZ] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".