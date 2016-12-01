Dec 1 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc says on November 25, co entered into a ninth amendment, tenth waiver regarding 2013 loan, security agreement

* Advanced Emissions Solutions- Tenth amendment increases line of credit to $15 million from $10 million, extends maturity date of line of credit to Sept 30, 2017