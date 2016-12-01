Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Resolute Energy - On Nov 29, unit, Kinder Morgan CO2company, L.P. entered into an amendment to product sale and purchase contract dated July 1, 2007
* Resolute Energy Corp says amendment effective Oct 1, modified annual and aggregate volume commitments for CO2purchases under contract- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gLP35G] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".