Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Terraform Power Inc
* On November 25, 2016, Terraform Power Operating LLC entered into a waiver agreement
* Terraform Power Inc says waiver agreement extended deadline for delivery of certain financial information with respect to Q3 of 2016 to January 1, 2017
* Terraform Power Inc says Terra Operating Llc made a prepayment of revolving loans outstanding under revolver in an aggregate amount equal to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".