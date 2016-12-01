Dec 1 Terraform Power Inc

* On November 25, 2016, Terraform Power Operating LLC entered into a waiver agreement

* Terraform Power Inc says waiver agreement extended deadline for delivery of certain financial information with respect to Q3 of 2016 to January 1, 2017

* Terraform Power Inc says Terra Operating Llc made a prepayment of revolving loans outstanding under revolver in an aggregate amount equal to $30 million