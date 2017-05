Dec 1 Conifer Holdings Inc

* Effective November 30, 2016, company renewed its $17.5 million senior debt revolver

* Conifer Holdings Inc says maturity of senior debt revolver was extended from December 1, 2016 to August 1, 2018 - SEC filing

* Conifer Holdings Inc says amended credit facility which modified several debt covenants, increased interest rate spreads on 3 notes by 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: