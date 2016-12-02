BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says november total sales of 269948 vehicles versus 309,673 vehicles last year
* Says november motorcycles sales of 237757 vehicles versus 270,886 vehicles last year
* Says november commercial vehicles sales of 32191 vehicles versus 38,787 vehicles last year Source text - (bit.ly/2gem2Me) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago