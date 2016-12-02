Dec 2 Bharat Forge Ltd :

* Acquisition of Walker Forge Tennessee LLC & PMT Holdings Inc. USA

* Walker Forge Tennessee LLC and PMT Holdings Inc become indirect units of co

* Walker Forge Tennessee LLC has been renamed as Bharat Forge PMT Technologie LLC

* PMT Holding Inc has been renamed as Bharat Forge Tennessee Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2gOtsHu) Further company coverage: