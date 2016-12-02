BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 MMI Holdings Limited
* Jse: Mmi - Operational Update For The Three Months Ended 30 September 2016
* Recurring premium new business up 18 pct over quarter, single premium new business down 23 pct against relatively demanding comparative for 1Q16
* Core earnings are running slightly ahead of prior year for period
* Tough economic conditions, and weak returns from equity markets, have continued to be a headwind on MMI Holdings' financial performance in three months to 30 September
* Overall new business volumes are down 7 pct on a PVNBP basis
* Value of new business (on consistent basis) is up 24 pct, largely due to much improved new business volumes and margins from metropolitan retail
* Underwriting results, with exception of group disability experience, have improved relative to comparative period
* Operating environment remains difficult in South Africa and in most of emerging markets where we operate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets