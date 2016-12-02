Dec 2 Europlan :

* Says sets price for its secondary public offering (SPO) at 720 roubles ($11.28) per share

* Initial price range for the SPO was 680-730 roubles per share

* It plans to raise up to 15 billion roubles in the SPO on Moscow Exchange Source text - bit.ly/2gMVfKP

($1 = 63.8435 roubles)