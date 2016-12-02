Dec 2 Europlan

* Says placed 20.8 million shares in secondary public offering on Moscow Exchange raising 15 billion roubles ($234.34 million)

* Says has set the exchange ratio for the share swap at 0.0033 shares of non-state pension fund NPF Safmar for one Europlan share and 0.8113 shares of VSK for one Europlan share

* Says received preliminary offers for 149,763 shares of non-state pension fund NPF Safmar, corresponding to 45.8 million Europlan's shares and 17.9 million shares of VSK, corresponding to 22 million Europlan's shares

* Says it did not receive applications to exercise pre-emptive rights to acquire Europlan shares

* Say the final results of the placement are expected on Dec. 5 Source text - bit.ly/2gN1ePD

