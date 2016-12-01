Dec 1 Ambac Financial Group Inc
* Ambac Financial says effective January 1, board of
directors authorized three corporate governance initiatives
related to board, executive compensation
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted a recoupment policy
* Ambac Financial says board has authorized changes to its
non-employee director compensation plan - SEC filing
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted an executive stock
ownership and retention policy applicable to each of its
executive officers
* Ambac Financial says beginning 2017 non-employee director
cash retainer, stock-based compensation, in aggregate, will be
reduced by 33% compared to 2016
* Ambac Financial says board also approved changes in fees
paid to chairman and to chairs of its four committees
* Ambac Financial says non-employee directors will receive
fees for attending meetings beyond a certain number of meetings
in a calendar year
