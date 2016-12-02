Dec 2 Bellamy's Australia Ltd -

* Revenue for 1HFY17 is anticipated to be approximately $120 million

* 2Hfy17 revenue will be similar to first half

* "Bellamy's remains positive in its long term revenue outlook"

* As result of investment to underpin long term ambitions, co expects its EBIT margin will be moderately below 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: