BRIEF-Skotan Q1 net loss narrows to 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Bellamy's Australia Ltd -
* Revenue for 1HFY17 is anticipated to be approximately $120 million
* 2Hfy17 revenue will be similar to first half
* "Bellamy's remains positive in its long term revenue outlook"
* As result of investment to underpin long term ambitions, co expects its EBIT margin will be moderately below 20%
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 497,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO