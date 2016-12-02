BRIEF-Forever Entertainment Q1 net loss widens to 271,449 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 271,449 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 227,357 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Intecq Ltd
* Supreme Court of nsw approves scheme of arrangement
* Expected that copy of order of court will be lodged with Australian Securities And Investments Commission, at which time scheme will become legally effective
* Scheme will be implemented on 16 december 2016
* Supreme court of nsw approved scheme of arrangement under which Tabcorp Gaming Holdings will acquire all of issued share capital in Intecq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO