BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Media Hive
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Droneshield Ltd
* taken a decision to refocus marketing, sales and business development efforts on rapidly growing drone security markets outside of australia
* managing director, James Walker, will step down from his position effective immediately.
* Peter James, company's chairman, will assume role of interim executive chairman
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis