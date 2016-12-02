Dec 2 PledPharma AB (publ) :
* Says 8,755,570 shares, representing about 43.2 percent of
offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription
rights
* Applications for subscription without subscription rights
of 42,759 shares have been received
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately 406
million Swedish crowns ($44 million) before transaction related
costs
* Share capital increases by approximately 1,067,252 crowns
from 1,494,152 crowns to 2,561,404 crowns
($1 = 9.2025 Swedish crowns)
