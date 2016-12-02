BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Media Hive
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Johnston Press Plc :
* Board change
* Chairman of company has decided to step down from board due to an acute illness in his family
* Ian Russell will cease to be a director of company with effect from Dec. 31 2016
* Camilla Rhodes will become interim chairman from Jan. 1 2017, co has commenced process to identify replacement for Russell
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis