Dec 2 Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* Transitional CET1 of 16.9 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 well in excess of 2017 SREP CET1 requirement of 9 pct (1)

* Net interest margin (2) (nim) of 2.16 pct to Q3, up 8bps from 2.08 pct in half year to June 2016

* Fully loaded CET1 of 13.7 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 up from 13.3 pct at June 2016

* New lending drawdowns to Sept. 30, 2016 in Ireland increased to 4.7 billion euros, up 15 pct year on year

* Impaired loans further reduced by 0.7 billion euros since June 2016 to 10.6 billion euros

* Customer transactional net promoter score continues to improve, increasing to +40 at September 2016 from +33 at September 2015

* Continue to trade in line with expectations - CEO on YTD performance

* Have strong underlying profitability, a robust capital base and an improving risk profile - CEO