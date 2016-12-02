US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 Infosys Ltd :
* Says Blackrock Inc raises stake in co by 0.11 percent to 5 percent on Nov 16 Source text: bit.ly/2fN4H0L Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.