BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Bupa Finance Plc
* Bupa finance plc announces pricing of its offering of £400,000,000 5 pct fixed rate subordinated notes due 8 December 2026
* Notes carry a coupon of 5.00 per cent per annum and are expected to be rated BAA2(hyb) and BBB by Moody's and Fitch, respectively
* Notes were priced at a spread over gilts of 367 basis points and have a maturity date of 8 December 2026
* Transaction attracted strong demand from investors, with final order book closing at over 1.1 bln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets