Dec 2 Bupa Finance Plc

* Bupa finance plc announces pricing of its offering of £400,000,000 5 pct fixed rate subordinated notes due 8 December 2026

* Notes carry a coupon of 5.00 per cent per annum and are expected to be rated BAA2(hyb) and BBB by Moody's and Fitch, respectively

* Notes were priced at a spread over gilts of 367 basis points and have a maturity date of 8 December 2026

* Transaction attracted strong demand from investors, with final order book closing at over 1.1 bln stg