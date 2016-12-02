Dec 2 Engie Sa

* France's Engie and Norwegia's Statoil have reached an agreement on renegotiation of their long-term gas supply contracts

* Engie says agreement consists in a modernization of historical contracts to adapt them to the evolution of European natural gas markets

* Engie says gas supply contracts with Statoil represent a total volume of 7.5 billion cubic meters per year or about 20 percent of the company's portfolio of long-term gas contracts that can supply France. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)