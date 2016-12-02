BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Multi-chem Ltd
* Multi-Chem ltd - announced disposal of certain fixed assets of group to an unrelated third party
* Deal for consideration of s$8.6 million
* Total fixed assets disposal is expected to contribute positively on eps of group for current fy ending 31 december 2016
* Total fixed assets disposal will result in a net estimated profit of s$2.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.