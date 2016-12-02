BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Says buys two logistic warehouses for 14.2 million euros ($15.1 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.