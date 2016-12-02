BRIEF-North Coast Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 211,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Gino Rossi SA
* Total sales in November 23.4 million zlotys ($5.56 million), up 16 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2123 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15, - Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as “second-class citizens” by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks.