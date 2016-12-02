BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 Uniqa Insurance Group Ag
* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015 due to deduction of Italian contribution
* Company is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share
* Sale will result in a negative effect on consolidated net profit of around eur 100 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.