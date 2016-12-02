Dec 2 Uniqa Insurance Group Ag

* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015 due to deduction of Italian contribution

* Company is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share

* Sale will result in a negative effect on consolidated net profit of around eur 100 million in 2016