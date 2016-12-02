Dec 2 Swissco Holdings Limited :
wages to crew of certain vessels and service asset employed by
sopl
* Swissco holdings - interim judicial managers were directed
to file a report on 5 jan 2017 updating court and creditors of
status of company and sopl
