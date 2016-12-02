BRIEF-Forever Entertainment Q1 net loss widens to 271,449 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 271,449 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 227,357 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Natural Dairy Nz Holdings Ltd :
* Wu nengkun tendered his resignation as executive director and managing director of company
* Zhang hanwen has also tendered his resignation as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO