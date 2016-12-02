BRIEF-J&J appoints Jane Griffiths to head Actelion unit
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
Dec 2 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
* Launched a UK-wide market study into care homes (including nursing homes) for the elderly
* Will examine how well the market is working, including whether care home providers are treating residents and their representatives fairly (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 478,495 ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,485 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO