BRIEF-Forever Entertainment Q1 net loss widens to 271,449 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 271,449 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 227,357 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Kong Sun Holdings
* Unit, entered into acquisition agreement with vendor and jingbian project company
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is rmb500.5 million
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is rmb500.5 million
* Trading in shares of company will remain suspended until further notice
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO