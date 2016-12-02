Dec 2 Coolpad Group-discloseable Transaction Disposal Of 80% Equity Interest In Coolpad Mobile

*

* Yulong shenzhen and coolpad mobile, being subsidiaries of company, and superd entered into equity transfer arrangement

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of rmb272 million

* Yulong shenzhen has agreed to dispose of and superd has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in coolpad mobile

* Upon completion of equity transfer, coolpad mobile will be held as to 20% by yulong shenzhen and 80% by superd