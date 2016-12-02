Dec 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: issuance of 28 days cash management bills under Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS)

* RBI - payment by successful bidders will be on T+0 i.e. On Friday, December 02, 2016

* RBI - notified amount of INR 200 billion

* RBI - non-competitive bidding scheme is however not extended to cash management bills

* RBI: cash management bills to have generic character of treasury bills and sale will be subject to terms and conditions specified in general notification

* RBI - auction of 28 days government of India cash management bills using "multiple price auction" method Source text: bit.ly/2fZ6Bdv