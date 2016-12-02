BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Ourgame International Holdings Ltd
* Ourgame international- beijing lianzhong entered into a restated and amended partnership agreement with, among others, substantial shareholders and general partner
* Ourgame -parties agreed that total capital commitment to investment fund will be reduced from rmb201 million to rmb101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.