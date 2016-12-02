US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
Dec 2 Vallianz Holdings Ltd
* Vallianz holdings ltd - company has been notified by indian solicitors appointed by one kishore khanna and 2 other individuals
* Suit appears to be in relation to a project between soi and ongc
* Vallianz holdings - company was notified of suit by way of emails containing what appears to be draft court papers which were unsigned and unsealed by indian courts
* Vallianz - plaintiffs have brought suit on behalf of omi for following payment of unpaid invoices from soi, vom and oer, totalling a sum of approximately us$1.6 million
* Vallianz holdings ltd - vom and holmen have taken steps to appoint indonesian lawyers to provide advice on said claims
* Vallianz holdings - claims appear to be in relation to maintenance and repair works provided to vessel "holmen arctic"
* Vallianz-Vom,Holmen named as defendants alongside swiber offshore construction, newcruz offshore to suit commenced by pt. Asl shipyard indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
