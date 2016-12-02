BRIEF-Simple plans FY 2016 dividend of 0.05 zloty per share
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.05 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 2 KPS AG :
* Acquisition of all shares in Saphira Consulting A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.05 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 15 The global ransomware attack has affected several computers of a state power distribution company in the Indian state of West Bengal but the federal government computer system has largely escaped, officials said on Monday.