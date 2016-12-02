Dec 2 Yume Inc -

* Approved an expansion to restructuring plan to further reduce operating expenses and realign company's cost structure with its revenue

* Yume Inc sees expanded restructuring will be implemented through Q1 2017 and is expected to result in Q4 2016 cost savings of approximately $1.9 million

* For full year 2017, company anticipates restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses by approximately $5.1 million

* Restructuring plan includes a workforce reduction and real estate consolidation

* Expects to reduce its worldwide workforce by approximately seven percent by end of Q1 of 2017

* Expects that aggregate workforce reduction will result in approximately $1.2 million in severance costs in Q4 of 2016

* For full year 2017, sees expanded restructuring and other cost saving initiatives to reduce FY 2017 operating expenses by about $14.0 million