Dec 2 Yume Inc -
* Approved an expansion to restructuring plan to further
reduce operating expenses and realign company's cost structure
with its revenue
* Yume Inc sees expanded restructuring will be implemented
through Q1 2017 and is expected to result in Q4 2016 cost
savings of approximately $1.9 million
* For full year 2017, company anticipates restructuring plan
to reduce operating expenses by approximately $5.1 million
* Restructuring plan includes a workforce reduction and real
estate consolidation
* Expects to reduce its worldwide workforce by approximately
seven percent by end of Q1 of 2017
* Expects that aggregate workforce reduction will result in
approximately $1.2 million in severance costs in Q4 of 2016
* For full year 2017, sees expanded restructuring and other
cost saving initiatives to reduce FY 2017 operating expenses by
about $14.0 million
