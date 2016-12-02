BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Board member Kjeld Johannesen bought 1 million shares in Spar Nord Bank at 1 million Danish crowns ($145,000)
* Bangsbo Invest, related to board member Kaj Christiansen, bought 4 million shares in Spar Nord Bank at 4 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9900 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.