BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 GN Group Ltd
* Restructuring of the board
* Geoffrey Fielding, who is currently independent non-executive director for company, has been appointed as executive chairman with immediate effect
* Ahmad Nasri Bin Abdul Rahim, currently executive director, becomes a non-executive director of company with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.