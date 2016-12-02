Dec 2 Ladder Capital Corp :

* Ladder Capital Corp announces dividend increase and fourth quarter 2016 dividend to holders of class a common stock

* Says co announced declaration by its board of directors of a Q4 dividend of $0.46 per share of class a common stock

* Ladder Capital-Q4 dividend reflects 9.1 pct increase in co's recurring quarterly cash dividend, effective in current quarter, to $0.30 per share from $0.275 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: