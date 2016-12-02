BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Ladder Capital Corp :
* Ladder Capital Corp announces dividend increase and fourth quarter 2016 dividend to holders of class a common stock
* Says co announced declaration by its board of directors of a Q4 dividend of $0.46 per share of class a common stock
* Ladder Capital-Q4 dividend reflects 9.1 pct increase in co's recurring quarterly cash dividend, effective in current quarter, to $0.30 per share from $0.275 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.