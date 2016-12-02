BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* 9-Month net loss of 105.0 million roubles ($1.63 million)
* 9-Month sales revenue 285.2 million roubles Source text: bit.ly/2fNUrWa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.2771 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago