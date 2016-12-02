Dec 2 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd :

* Indian tax authorities issued a draft assessment order to hutchison telecommunications international limited

* Has received a draft assessment order ( "dao") from indian tax authorities ("ita") dated 24 november 2016

* Htil believes that no assessment for alleged cgt can be validly imposed

* does not believe that any assessment order or penalty proceedings related to alleged cgt will have any effect on company's financial condition

* Dao proposes to impose tax on htil on alleged gains of about inr374 billion in respect of acquisition in 2007 by vodafone of CGP Investments (Holdings) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: