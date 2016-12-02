Dec 2 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd :
* Indian tax authorities issued a draft assessment order to
hutchison telecommunications international limited
* Has received a draft assessment order ( "dao") from indian
tax authorities ("ita") dated 24 november 2016
* Htil believes that no assessment for alleged cgt can be
validly imposed
* does not believe that any assessment order or penalty
proceedings related to alleged cgt will have any effect on
company's financial condition
* Dao proposes to impose tax on htil on alleged gains of
about inr374 billion in respect of acquisition in 2007 by
vodafone of CGP Investments (Holdings)
