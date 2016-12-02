HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Rm Group Holdings Ltd
* Noted recent increase in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for these price and trading volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO